Prime Minister, Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell, left the state Wednesday to attend Caribbean Community (Caricom) meetings in St Lucia. He is accompanied by Minister for Trade, Industry, Cooperatives and Caricom Affairs, Hon. Oliver Joseph.

Today, Dr Mitchell who is also the Minister of Finance, will chair the 19th Meeting of the Council for Finance and Planning which will address matters relating to the functioning of the Caricom Single Market and Economy.

This afternoon, at 4:30pm the Prime Minister will join fellow leaders from across the region for the official opening ceremony of the 40th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community.

The implementation of measures to enhance the CSME; an interim report from the Caricom Commission on the Economy; the situation in Venezuela and blacklisting are among the main agenda items for the 2-day meeting.

Consideration will also be given to a paper that will be put forward by Dr Mitchell which deals with deepening collaboration and increasing the integration of science and technology institutional capabilities in the region.

The Prime Minister will return to the state on Friday. In his absence, Honourable Gregory Bowen will serve as Acting Prime Minister.

Office of the Prime Minister