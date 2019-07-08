Representation of The People Act, Chapter 286a
Official Consolidated List of Electors as at 30 June 2019
The general public is informed that the Official Consolidated List of Electors as at 30 June 2019 will be available for inspection from Monday, 8 July 2019.
There shall be a 7–day period for claims and objections regarding the list from 8–15 July 2019.
The list can be found in each Parliamentary Elections Constituency Office and at post offices, police stations, medical stations and other public places.
Requests for alterations or corrections of any error in the name, address or polling division of any registered person should be submitted to the Registration Officer of the constituency on or before 15 July 2019.
Everyone and particularly those who registered are advised to inspect the list to ensure that his or her name is properly included. The list should also be checked to establish whether there is any name included in it that should not be there.
A list containing the names of Registration Officers, their constituencies, addresses and contact numbers is attached.
|Registration Officers, Office Locations and Telephone Numbers
|Constituency
|Registration Officers
|Office Locations
|Tel Nos.
|Carriacou & Petite Martinique
|Geraldine Guy
|Kim’s Building
Church Street
|443-6430
|St Andrew
South East
|Shirleen Robertson
|Agriculture Office
Seaton James Street
Grenville
|438-5248
|St Andrew
South West
|Wayne Horsford
|La Qua Building
Gladstone Road
Grenville
|438-5228
|St Andrew
North East
|Evan George Matthew Bhola
|Henroy Davis’ Building
junction of Paradise and Cocoa roads
|442-4068
|St Andrew
North West
|Marcia Francis
|Annex next to Mitchell’s shop
Mirabeau
|442-4367
|St David
|Vincent Morain
|The former NCB Building
Petite Esperance
|444-6025
|Town of St George
|Sharon Duncan
|Bruce Street
exit of Sendall Tunnel
|440-4037
|St George
North East
|Barbara Charles
|Deco’s Building Complex
Tempe
|435-5032
|Dr Alexis’ Building
The Greens
St Paul’s
|435-9476
|St George
North West
|Kevin Francis
|Two storey building, Happy Hill main road on the left after the Shenda Road in a northerly direction
|440-5145
|St George
South East
|Glen Alexander
|Marian Community Centre
|440-6040
|Dr Alexis’ Building
The Greens
St Paul’s
|435-9477
|St George
South
|Cheryl Ann Dunbar
|Second building on the right entering the Limes Road
|439-7108
|Springs main road
Café Junction
|443-3726
|St John
|Catherine Hamlet
|Downstairs Carlton Frederick’s Residence
Langton Road
|437-1319
|St Mark
|Samuel Britton
|Downstairs Louis George Building
Queen Street
Victoria
|437-1101
|St Patrick East
|Chrislyn LaBorde
|IDC Building
Sauteurs
|442-0776
|St Patrick West
|Jennifer Charles
|IDC Building
Sauteurs
|442-0777
Elvis Morain
Supervisor of Elections (Ag.)
