Representation of The People Act, Chapter 286a

Official Consolidated List of Electors as at 30 June 2019

The general public is informed that the Official Consolidated List of Electors as at 30 June 2019 will be available for inspection from Monday, 8 July 2019.

There shall be a 7–day period for claims and objections regarding the list from 8–15 July 2019.

The list can be found in each Parliamentary Elections Constituency Office and at post offices, police stations, medical stations and other public places.

Requests for alterations or corrections of any error in the name, address or polling division of any registered person should be submitted to the Registration Officer of the constituency on or before 15 July 2019.

Everyone and particularly those who registered are advised to inspect the list to ensure that his or her name is properly included. The list should also be checked to establish whether there is any name included in it that should not be there.

A list containing the names of Registration Officers, their constituencies, addresses and contact numbers is attached.

Registration Officers, Office Locations and Telephone Numbers Constituency Registration Officers Office Locations Tel Nos. Carriacou & Petite Martinique Geraldine Guy Kim’s Building

Church Street 443-6430 St Andrew

South East Shirleen Robertson Agriculture Office

Seaton James Street

Grenville 438-5248 St Andrew

South West Wayne Horsford La Qua Building

Gladstone Road

Grenville 438-5228 St Andrew

North East Evan George Matthew Bhola Henroy Davis’ Building

junction of Paradise and Cocoa roads 442-4068 St Andrew

North West Marcia Francis Annex next to Mitchell’s shop

Mirabeau 442-4367 St David Vincent Morain The former NCB Building

Petite Esperance 444-6025 Town of St George Sharon Duncan Bruce Street

exit of Sendall Tunnel 440-4037 St George

North East Barbara Charles Deco’s Building Complex

Tempe 435-5032 Dr Alexis’ Building

The Greens

St Paul’s 435-9476 St George

North West Kevin Francis Two storey building, Happy Hill main road on the left after the Shenda Road in a northerly direction 440-5145 St George

South East Glen Alexander Marian Community Centre 440-6040 Dr Alexis’ Building

The Greens

St Paul’s 435-9477 St George

South Cheryl Ann Dunbar Second building on the right entering the Limes Road 439-7108 Springs main road

Café Junction 443-3726 St John Catherine Hamlet Downstairs Carlton Frederick’s Residence

Langton Road 437-1319 St Mark Samuel Britton Downstairs Louis George Building

Queen Street

Victoria 437-1101 St Patrick East Chrislyn LaBorde IDC Building

Sauteurs 442-0776 St Patrick West Jennifer Charles IDC Building

Sauteurs 442-0777

Elvis Morain

Supervisor of Elections (Ag.)