by Curlan Campbell, NOW Grenada

Volunteer staff of Radisson Grenada Beach Resort undertook renovations at PAM

Artist commissioned to beautify school’s daycare centre

Landscaping department volunteers planted trees and flowers

For a number of years, the staff and students of the Programme for Adolescent Mothers Inc. (PAM) have had to cope with the deteriorating building structure which posed challenges for learning. Areas that needed repair were the clothing and textile department, the daycare centre and the school’s kitchen.

About 3 weeks ago the institution received a surprise visit by the volunteer staff of the Radisson Grenada Beach Resort who undertook some renovations as part of their community strategic plan to foster better relations. This is the second year that the hotel was able to assist an institution of learning, the first being the School for Special Education.

June is normally designated as community action month for the Radisson Hotel Group which is the parent body that governs the operation of more than 1,100 hotels in destinations around the world.

In Grenada, the volunteer staff was able to refurbish the ceiling of the clothing and textile department, repainted the entire room and installed electrical switches. Maintenance work was also carried out in the school’s kitchen by installing new cabinets and tiling the floor.

The hotel commissioned an artist to beautify the school’s daycare centre and volunteers from the landscaping department refurbished the outdoor spaces by planting trees and flowers.

Students Mowesha Toussaint, Theresa Thomas, and Tahira Belfon all hailed the resort for coming to their aid.

“It was terrible in my first 2 years. It was very difficult coming to school to study together with our kids having to work under those conditions, but now we feel more comfortable because we have a fixed clothing lab, especially because we always wanted to do clothing and textile but never got the opportunity to do it, so we thank Raddison for that and we look forward to being able to receive job training at the hotel in the housekeeping department,” said Toussaint.

Thomas expressed gratitude to the volunteers. “Due to the conditions, sometimes we had to leave school early because of the rain, but now we like to thank Radisson for fixing the ceiling of the clothing and textile room, and for renovating the daycare and kitchen lab especially. I also want to be a receptionist so I am looking forward to getting on-the-job training from Radisson.”

Echoing similar sentiments Belfon also took the opportunity to lament other challenges faced on a daily basis that need to be addressed. “I have been a student of PAM for the last 3 years. I had to drop out because of financial problems, now that I am back and it is still hard for me, but I’d like to thank Radisson for the support and [I am] hoping next year I can graduate with the help of my teachers, because I need help.”

Daycare supervisor at PAM, Sherla Charles believes the intervention by the resort is quite timely as the institution is in dire need of more assistance.

“Operations, prior to the renovation made, were quite hectic as staff and students had to learn in the clothing and textile room that was less than inadequate, but now that Radisson has intervened, they did a proper roof for the young ladies to make it more comfortable. But there is still a lot of work to be done on the building, because there are areas affected by leaks and there are also areas with holes in the flooring, so we are asking anybody out there who could come and support us just as Radisson Grenada Beach Resort did.”

General Manager at the Radisson Kendal Jackasal, was pleased to be a part of this initiative of giving back. “The community initiative is headed by the Radisson hotel Group. It’s part of their 5-year strategic plan to foster a good relationship between the hotel and the community. At our hotel, we give to our guests and staff but we want to do a little more so we are going back into the community.”

As part of giving back, the staff of Radisson Grenada Beach Resort also presented baby clothing and toys for the children of adolescent mothers. In 2017, Radisson Hotel Group reported a total of US$1 million to benefit local charities around the world.