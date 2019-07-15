Almost 15 years after the passage of Hurricane Ivan over Grenada and its dependencies, some organisations continue to struggle with their rebuilding efforts.

The St Patrick’s Catholic Church is the main parish center serving Carriacou and Petite Martinique. In 2004, the dormitory was destroyed by the hurricane and reconstruction commenced in 2006; funded primarily by fundraising activities organised by the communities. To date, they are still a long way from completing this project.

Republic Bank, through its flagship Power to Make A Difference (PMAD) Programme, has responded positively to their request for assistance with a donation of $40,000. The funds will assist with the rebuilding of the ground floor of this dormitory and is expected to bring the lower level to a fully functional state; to be used for youth initiatives and other community-based activities.

Republic Bank acknowledges that the church has made great social impact in the community over the years and is very pleased to partner with them towards this cause. This contribution falls under 2 of the pillars of the PMAD programme: the “Power to Help” and the “Power to Succeed”.

Republic Bank