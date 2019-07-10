Each year, for more than half a century, lovers of “boats and competitive racing” converge on the sister isle to experience this uniquely preserved aspect of Carriacou’s culture, the Carriacou Regatta.

Supported by boat builders, sailing enthusiasts, the corporate community and visitors just wanting to savour the colourful sails which adorn the workboats parading the pristine blue waters, Carriacou Regatta has made its name as one of the popular festivals to attend, along the Caribbean’s southern island chain. Competitive sailing, Big Drum dancing, String Band music, smoked food and other traditional onshore events like donkey racing and greasy pole climbing, makes for the ideal experience for returning nationals and visitors alike.

Republic Bank boasts of its unwavering support to the regatta festival, for 36 years. In addition to helping the people of Carriacou preserve the uniqueness of their heritage, support for this festival is important as it helps to generate much-needed economic activity on the island.

On Thursday, 4 July Mc Kie Griffith, Manager Retail Services, Republic House Cluster, made a presentation of $12,500 to Festival Chair, Alison Caton, on behalf of the bank. This amount assists with prizes for the large deck sloop category of races, which Republic Bank has been sponsoring for several years.

Republic Bank remains committed to the communities it serves, and supports the sister isle in the preservation of its unique culture. We encourage all to visit Carriacou with family and friends for a “taste” of the beautiful sister Isle!

