The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) notifies the public of the following items that were found during search operations.

The items are believed to be stolen and were taken for investigation purposes and are in the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) South Saint George Police Station.

In an effort to ascertain ownership of the items the CID South Saint George Police Station is asking persons with proof of ownership to come into the station to identify the following items;

One (1) 32” Master Tech Television

One (1) 32” TLC Television

One (1) 55” Samsung Television

One (1) 32” Vizio Television

Office of Commissioner of Police