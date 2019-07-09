The Grade 6 Class of the L’Esterre Government School in Carriacou benefitted from a craft making programme organised and implemented by the Society of St Vincent de Paul (SSVP), in collaboration with the principal and staff of the school.

The programme was held from 17-24 June and introduced all 13 students to the art of making decorated clothing including jerseys and pants, cushions, bags and jewellery using recycled materials. It was facilitated by Carriacou entrepreneur Amika Julien.

According to Grade 6 teacher Mr Modest, the programme was a welcome opportunity for the students to focus on non-academic work in the aftermath of the CPEA examinations and to learn skills which will have both short and long term benefits. He lauded the initiative as being very beneficial to the students and to the school in general.

The programme culminated with an exhibition at the school on Tuesday, 4 July which coincided with the observance of the International Youth Day of the SSVP.

The programme was coordinated by the L’Esterre Conference of the SSVP and is consistent with the mandate of the society to provide support to the growth and development of youth.

The SSVP wishes the students and all youth continued success as they proceed with their lifelong journey of learning.

Society of St Vincent de Paul