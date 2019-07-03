The Inland Revenue Division (IRD) of the Ministry of Finance advises the public of the following taxes that will be due and payable for the month of July 2019.

8: Pay as you Earn (PAYE) and Withholding Tax

10: Gaming Tax

22: Value Added Tax (VAT) and Excise Tax due and payable

29: Corporate Income Tax (CIT) Returns Due for Businesses with Fiscal Year ending 30 April 2019

31: Personal Income Tax due and payable, Corporation Income Tax and Annual Stamp Tax (AST) installments due and payable

Persons are encouraged to file and pay all taxes on time to avoid penalties and interest.

Payments can be made at the Ministry of Finance, any district revenue office or via wire transfer for taxpayers in the diaspora.

For further information, please contact Kareen Morain-Alexander, Public Relations Officer- Inland Revenue Division, Ministry of Finance and Energy at 435-6945/6, 435-1905 or email gndird@ird.gd.

Comptroller

Inland Revenue Division