The Grenada Athletic Association announces its 4- member team for the North America, Central America and the Caribbean (NACAC) Age Group Championship, set for San Salvador, ESA from 26 – 27 July 2019.

The athletes are:

Cheffonia Houston: Under 11-12 Female

Tyriek Mc Sween: Under 11-12 Male

Aliyah Gidharry: Under 13-14 Female

Elisah Williams: Under 13-14 Male

Coach Junior Braveboy accompanies the team in the capacity of Manager/Coach and Marty Phillip as Coach.

The NACAC Age Group Championship is an international athletic event for the youngest athletes (boys and girls between the age of 11 and 14 years) in North America, Central America and the Caribbean (NACAC). The championship was previously organised for countries in Central America and the Caribbean and called the CAC Age Group Championships. The Central America and the Caribbean organisation inaugurated the championship in 1985 in Curaçao and was held every 2 years. The main function of the meet is for athletes at that age to experiences with a variety of events at that young age at a regional level.

The event now encompasses the countries in the NACAC Region the 11-12 athletes compete in 80-metre dash, 1,000 metres (Males: 1,200 meters), 60-metre hurdles, Long Jump, High Jump, Baseball Throw, Shot Put. The 13-14 athletes compete in the 60-metre dash, 800 metres Males: 1,000 metres), Long Jump, High Jump, Baseball Throw.

Medals are awarded for the first 3 places in each event while positions 4th to 8th receive a ribbon.

These championships witnessed the international debut of many stars of the region such as Olympic and World Championship medalist Debbie Ferguson of the Bahamas and 2003 World 100m champion Kim Collins of St Lucia.

Grenadian athletes Anderson Peters (Commonwealth bronze medalist and NACAC Champion in the Javelin), national athletes Jonair Thomas, Jared Sylvester, Alisha Charles and Marty Phillip.

Grenada Athletic Association