In accordance with Rotary custom, 1 July welcomed the Rotary New Year 2019-20.

This year’s handing-over ceremony, a joint venture of the Rotaract Club of Grenada and its sponsor club The Rotary Club of Grenada, was held on 28 June at Pier 57. It allowed for an evening of celebration and fellowship amongst Rotaractors and Rotarians. The ceremony entailed both Rotaract and Rotary’s outgoing presidents recapping the projects of both clubs throughout the past year and both incoming presidents delivering their addresses.

In review of the Rotaract Club’s 2018-19 successes, under the theme ‘We are the Inspiration of Change’, were 2 of the most recently ended projects. Firstly, the World Water Day Project, in collaboration with the Sandals Foundation, which provided 2 of the nation’s schools, the Park View Preschool and the Bealieau RC School with water catchment systems, in an effort to improve access to clean drinking water and sanitation. Secondly, the club’s flagship project, Food Drive. This year’s food drive included a new feature in the form of a clothes drive and was able to provide families of the parish of St Mark with 230 food and hygiene hampers, as well as raise $800 in proceeds for the St Mark’s Development Committee.

There were several other notable mentions in the review of the past year shared by outgoing President Arkera Lessey, such as the club’s health day in collaboration with SGU’s International Federation of Medical Students Association (IFMSA), the 500 Cheers & A Pillow of Love project, which exceeded its $500 value target and provided hampers of food and hygiene products to 3 homes valuing over $1,000, Luni Spark and Electrify’s Christmas Fun Day where the club provided volunteer services, as well as the week of celebration of the 41st charter anniversary of the club.

The reflected outlined the emphasis placed on community service for the club, as well as that of membership development and camaraderie throughout the year. Before passing the baton to the incoming president, out-going President Arkera, also outlined some of the awards presented to the club and expressed thanks to all supporters of the club with the words ‘Your energy gave us strength’.

The new Board of Directors installed into the Rotaract Club of Grenada for 2019 – 2020 are:

President – Reisa Belfon

Vice President – Erin Williams

Immediate Past President – Arkera Lessey

Secretary – Amy Braithwaite

Director of Finance – Johannsen Jeremiah

Director of Club Service – Cliffton Lorde

Director of Community Service – Anicka Phillip

Director of International Service – Ralph Thomas

Director of Professional Development – Makalani Manwarring

President Reisa during her installation speech, under the new 2019-20 theme ‘Creating the Future Together’, reminded Rotaractors that while the mandate of the club is to give back to the community, equal emphasis should also be placed on the progression of members, all while fostering the spirit of Rotaract, a spirit of one-ness. She further reminded the audience that the Rotaract Club of Grenada is a safe space for its members, a catapult for growth and personal development, a happy place, and the home of tomorrow’s leaders. In essence, the Rotaract Club of Grenada is a family.

The club prides itself on being a group of young professionals passionate about community service, and looks forward to continued service within the Grenadian community in the upcoming 2019-20 year. The club extends its heartfelt appreciation to the general public for all of its support throughout the years, in addition to its major sponsors and partners. May the new year bring even greater development for all as we create the future together.

More details about the Rotaract Club of Grenada and its activities can be found on the club’s Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/rotaractgrenada/.

Rotaract Club of Grenada