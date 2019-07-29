The Rotary Club of Grenada East (RCGE) was the recipient of 20 wheelchairs donated by Vision Exporters of Hong Kong.

Principal of the firm Mahesh Vasnani who has been visiting Grenada for over 20 years, observed the increasing numbers of persons needing mobility assistance and was kind enough to appeal to the humanitarian nature of one of his Chinese suppliers to donate the wheelchairs to the RCGE.

This gift will be a tremendous aid in improving the lives of persons suffering from lack of mobility and having to depend solely on others to do so.

The Rotary Club of Grenada East extends sincerest thanks to the donor, Mahesh Vasnani for the magnanimous and humanitarian gesture.

Rotary Club of Grenada East