The Royal Grenada Police Force informs the general public and in particular motorists of a land slippage along the Grand Etang main road in the vicinity of 1910.

Motorists using this route are advised to exercise extreme caution and to expect delay in the flow of traffic.

The general public and in particular motorists are also notified that the Sendall Tunnel, St George’s is temporarily closed due to flooding in the area.

Persons are therefore advised to use alternative routes.

The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) apologises for any inconvenience caused.

Office of the Commissioner of Police