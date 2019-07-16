by Linda Straker

Father Hilarion Cheshire Home and Cadrona Home receive glucose testing supplies

Two geriatric homes are benefitting from an outreach social responsibility programme that will result in the owners and management of Gittens Healthcare Pharmacies presenting them with blood glucose testing and other supplies that will aid in the overall health of the residents.

The first presentation of blood glucose testing supplies was delivered to the Father Hilarion Cheshire Home and the Cadrona Home on Monday in the presence of a representative from Omax – the collaborating partner for the glucose testing supplies.

“This is the start of our fostering project which we see us providing monthly sugar testing supplies to the homes in conjunction with Omax. However, we at Gittens Healthcare will also be providing the homes with other products such as toiletries, cleaning supplies and other things that will contribute to the overall operations of the institutions,” said Amanda Gittens-Baptiste, owner of Gittens Healthcare.

“I am sincerely thankful to you on behalf of the residents of the Fr Hilarion Cheshire Home for donating us 2 glucose machine with 200 strips. This would bring a change in the lives of the residents who are in dire need of testing their blood sugar 4 times a day. Your contribution in this regard is highly appreciated,” said Leah Orgias, Manager Father Hilarion Cheshire Home located in Mt Rodney, St Patrick.

Wolfgang Ohm, representative from Omax who was present at the handing over, said that his company was very pleased to be associated with such an initiative. “This will be having a positive effect on the health of those in the homes when it comes to daily testing of glucose,” he said.

Omax products were launched on the Grenadian market in May. It’s another option for persons who must test glucose levels at home. The products follow the European Union standards and the strips are available in boxes of 10, 25 and 50.