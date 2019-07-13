The Caribbean’s leading Luxury-Included® chain offers an exciting opportunity for enthusiastic persons to join our team. Come share with us an exciting Caribbean journey as:
ENTERTAINMENT COORDINATORS
A people-oriented function, this position allows for opportunities to learn and share global customs and ideas, with limitless avenues for self-extension, skills development and enhanced self-awareness. An Entertainment Coordinator on our team will welcome the confidence in realizing and applying one’s potential in the area of social hosting and entertainment.
Specific Requirements/duties of the position include:
- The ability to engage others and perform with a consistently high level of energy, commitment and enthusiasm
- Be a constant source of information for guest comments, suggestions and reaction to the resort
- Act as a catalyst for guest motivation and participation in individual and group events
- Must have an open schedule
- Display a high level of maturity and responsibility at all times
- Be a source of information for guests concerning Grenadian and Caribbean culture points of interest locally and in surrounding areas and current local and international events.
Qualifications and Experience:
- Minimum certificate in Events Management & Planning
- Ability to sing, dance, play an instrument or orate
- Public speaking skills necessary
- Competent swimmer and the able to participate in athletic or high intensity activities
- Second language is an asset
If successful a clean Police Record will be required. Interested persons should submit their applications by 26 July 2019 with curriculum vitae via email to:
The Recruitment and Compliance Specialist
Sandals Grenada Resort and Spa
Email: recruitsls@grp.sandals.com
NB: Please enter “Entertainment Coordinators” in the subject field in the email for consideration. We thank all applicants for their interest but only short listed candidates will be contacted.
Leave a Reply