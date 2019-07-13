The Caribbean’s leading Luxury-Included® chain offers an exciting opportunity for enthusiastic persons to join our team. Come share with us an exciting Caribbean journey as:

ENTERTAINMENT COORDINATORS

A people-oriented function, this position allows for opportunities to learn and share global customs and ideas, with limitless avenues for self-extension, skills development and enhanced self-awareness. An Entertainment Coordinator on our team will welcome the confidence in realizing and applying one’s potential in the area of social hosting and entertainment.

Specific Requirements/duties of the position include:

The ability to engage others and perform with a consistently high level of energy, commitment and enthusiasm

Be a constant source of information for guest comments, suggestions and reaction to the resort

Act as a catalyst for guest motivation and participation in individual and group events

Must have an open schedule

Display a high level of maturity and responsibility at all times

Be a source of information for guests concerning Grenadian and Caribbean culture points of interest locally and in surrounding areas and current local and international events.

Qualifications and Experience:

Minimum certificate in Events Management & Planning

Ability to sing, dance, play an instrument or orate

Public speaking skills necessary

Competent swimmer and the able to participate in athletic or high intensity activities

Second language is an asset

If successful a clean Police Record will be required. Interested persons should submit their applications by 26 July 2019 with curriculum vitae via email to:

The Recruitment and Compliance Specialist

Sandals Grenada Resort and Spa

Email: recruitsls@grp.sandals.com

NB: Please enter “Entertainment Coordinators” in the subject field in the email for consideration. We thank all applicants for their interest but only short listed candidates will be contacted.