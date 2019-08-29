Property Tax deadline is today August 29, 2019. Pay on or before the due date to avoid penalty and interest.

Please note that failure to pay by the date as stipulated, 29 August 2019 will result in a one-off penalty of 20%.

Interest of 1.5% will start running from 1 September 2019. Interest will be added monthly on the amount owing until it is paid off.

NB: Property Tax is paid on both land and building. Land classified as Agriculture on the Demand Notice is not taxable.

Please be guided accordingly.

Comptroller

Inland Revenue Division