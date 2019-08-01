Carnival is upon us yet again with its many activities designed to appeal to our cultural and fêting appetites.

While we can take pride in the talents of our musicians and designers, the performances, the music and the behaviour are all skillfully coordinated and designed to alter our thinking and acting in much the same way that drugs do.

All of us have an obligation to stand in responsible freedom before all that is presented to us and make sound moral decisions about what we would accept and what we would reject. Such decisions should be based on your principles, values, moral awareness, consciousness and convictions. Every person in the state of Grenada is encouraged to distinguish between culture and mere fete and to think about life well beyond the bacchanal season; remembering that your actions today have consequences for your future when you may have to answer questions to your children, employer or future spouse.

To this end, the Conference of Churches in Grenada reminds everyone to exercise self-discipline and moderation at all times and in particular during this fete season. Everyone is asked to avoid excessive drinking and other drug use, excessive nakedness and casual sex which can change your lives forever. We are all responsible for our actions and while we may not be able to change the songs that artistes sing, we can determine our response to them. Let us make this carnival the best in safety, morality and health as we maintain the level of discipline we would like our children to follow.

Each year Carnival comes and goes. You remain. Grenada remains.

You can’t stop a bird from flying over your head, but you can certainly stop it from building a nest on your head.

Conference of Churches in Grenada