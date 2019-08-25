The National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) together with the Meteorological Office at Maurice Bishop International Airport continues to monitor Tropical Storm Dorian.

At 8 pm, the centre of Tropical Storm Dorian was located near latitude 11.6° north, longitude 54.8° west. Dorian is moving toward the west near 14 mph, and this motion should continue through tonight. A turn toward the west-northwest is expected on Monday, with this motion continuing through Tuesday night.

According to the Met Office on the forecast track, the centre of Dorian is expected to be near the southern Windward Islands late Monday or early Tuesday and move into the Eastern Caribbean Sea on Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is expected during the next few days, and Tropical Storm Dorian could be near hurricane strength by Tuesday over the Eastern Caribbean Sea. Tropical Storm-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the centre. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1003 mb.

Tropical Storm Dorian is expected to bring showers and thundershowers to the state of Grenada (mainly the northern parts) by Monday night into Tuesday. As such, the Met Office has issued a low chance of flooding for the northern part of the state by Tuesday morning.

Citizens are advised to closely follow the advisories issued by NaDMA and adopt all necessary measures to preserve life and property.

NaDMA together with the technical advice of the Met Office will continue to monitor Tropical Storm Dorian and update the public.

For additional information, please contact the National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) on 440-8390-4 & 440-0838, or email address nadma@spiceisle.com.

NaDMA is the official source for all disaster-related information.