The National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) has been advised by the Meteorological Office at the Maurice Bishop International Airport (MBIA) that an area of low pressure has developed in association with a Tropical Wave located 1,300 miles east-southeast of Grenada.

Further development of this system is expected during the next few days, and a tropical depression could form late this weekend or early next week as it moves westward to west-northwestward near 15 mph. There is a formation chance of 40% through 48 hours and 50% formation chance within the next five days.

The general public is reminded to review emergency preparedness requirements, especially your family emergency plans and continue to listen to the weather advisories.

GRENADA IS NOT UNDER ANY WATCH OR WARNING AT THIS TIME

NaDMA in collaboration with the Meteorological Office will continue to monitor the system and update the public as necessary. For additional information, please contact NaDMA on 440-8390-4 & 440-0838, or email: nadma@spiceisle.com, nadmapr@gmail.com, website www.nadma.gd.

NaDMA, the official source for all disaster-related information in Grenada.