The Ministry of Health confirms that Health Minister Hon. Nickolas Steele was involved in a road traffic accident on the evening of Tuesday, 13 August 2019, but did not sustain any injuries.

Immediately after the accident, the minister was taken to the Accident and Emergency Department of the General Hospital, in St George’s where he was examined and discharged.

At NO TIME did the minister seek medical assistance or intervention at any other medical facility on the island.

Minister Steele has expressed personal thanks to Dr Sonia Phillip and staff at the General Hospital Accident and Emergency Department who attended to him and his wife Tuesday night.

The Minister of Health is expected back in office on Thursday, 15 August.

Ministry of Health