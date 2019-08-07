Belmont Estate’s cocoa beans are among 50 of the best samples selected by the Cocoa of Excellence (CoEx) Programme for 2019.

223 samples of cocoa beans from 55 countries were evaluated under the 2019 programme. Cocoa beans from St Vincent & The Grenadines and Trinidad & Tobago were also among the best selected. The samples were processed into liquor and untempered chocolate and then evaluated through a rigorous blind test by the members of the 2019 CoEx Technical Committee.

The next step is the sensory evaluation of the best 50 samples. These samples are first processed into tempered chocolate and moulded and then blind tested by a panel of 40 chocolatiers and sensory evaluation experts. The outcome of the evaluation is the selection of beans to receive the International Cocoa Awards (ICA) which will be presented at the Salon du Chocolat in Paris on 3 October 2019.

Managing Director of Belmont Estate, Shadel Nyack Compton expressed her delight at having Belmont Estate’s cocoa beans selected amongst the 50 samples. “Cocoa has been an integral part of Belmont Estate for hundreds of years and is a key feature in our agri-tourism product.

This recognition is testament to the hard work and dedication of our employees in the fields and those who are directly responsible for the fermentation and drying processes of the cocoa. It also signifies our commitment to excellence not only in services, but the products we offer.”

“Further as a chocolate maker, we are indeed proud that the beans we use to make our fine chocolates are recognised by the Cocoa of Excellence Programme as being of the finest in the world,” she said.

The Cocoa of Excellence Programme is the entry point for cocoa-producers to participate in the International Cocoa Awards (ICA), a global competition recognising the work of cocoa farmers and celebrating the diversity of cocoa flavours. It is a unique opportunity to promote high-quality cocoa and diversity at national level and celebrate the skills and know-how of the men and women who produce it. The programme is held every two years and to date 2019 registered the biggest numbers of samples submitted and countries participating.

According to its website “By bringing together leading sensory evaluation experts, the chocolate industry and the next generation of cocoa pioneers, the Cocoa of Excellence Programme recognizes and rewards cocoa with exceptional and unique flavours, while bringing know-how, cocoa evaluation tools, market opportunities and incentives for safeguarding cocoa diversity to farming communities and national organisations globally”.

