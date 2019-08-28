Xpert Trade Law has been contracted by the British American and CLICO Insurance Company Policyholders (BACOL) to lead in the recovery of policyholders’ investments from the failed British American and CLICO Insurance Companies, their subsidiaries and affiliates.

Xpert Trade Law as the legal representative of BACOL in the recovery of policyholders’ investments will be holding a meeting on the 3 September 2019 at 5 pm at Radisson Grenada to present an update on the preparation of the legal case, inclusive of the timeframe for submission to the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ).

The Xpert Trade Law Legal and Negotiating Team led by Simon Davenport QC, Dr Kenny Anthony, Raphael Adjodhia and Gerald Thompson will update BACOL policyholders on developments to date in the effort to recover their investments in the insurance products of British American and CLICO.

This meeting is being held at a critical juncture, as the Legal and Negotiating Team moves to finalise arrangements for the submission of the case to the CCJ.

Accordingly, all BACOL Members, as well as policyholders who may not now be members of BACOL, but would wish to join this litigation, are invited to attend this important meeting.

Xpert Trade Law