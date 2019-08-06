The Royal Grenada Police Force by virtue of the powers vested to the Acting Commissioner of Police Edvin Martin under Section 82 (1) and (2) of the Road Traffic Act Chapter 289 A of Volume 13 of the 2010 Continuous Revised Laws of Grenada notifies the general public that the following Streets and Roadways will be closed to vehicular traffic, to include No Parking or No Waiting on the days and times specified below, for the purpose of securing the Town of St George and the adjoining areas, and to facilitate the Spicemas Corporation in executing Carnival activities.

Road Closure

The following roadways will be closed on the days and times specified for the under-mentioned activities:

J’Ouvert Monday, 12 August 2019 from 4:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

Kirani James Boulevard and all adjoining roads from its junction with Belmont to the Alleyne Francique roundabout at Tropicana; continuing onto Port Highway to the roundabout at Burns Point; the entire portion of road known as the Carenage; Young Street from its junction with the Carenage to its junction with Scott Street; Scott Street, Herbert Blaize Street; Tanteen Public Road from its junction with Home Made Bakery to its junction at the Botanical Gardens roundabout.

Street Pageant Monday, 12 August 2019 from 12:00 Noon – 6:00 p.m.

Kirani James Boulevard from its junction with Belmont to the Alleyne Francique roundabout at Tropicana; continuing onto Port Highway to the roundabout at Burns Point; the entire portion of road known as the Carenage; Young Street from its junction with the Carenage to its junction with Scott Street; Scott Street, Herbert Blaize Street, Tanteen Public Road from its junction at Home Made Bakery to its junction at the Botanical Gardens roundabout.

Monday Nite Mas Monday, 12 August 2019 from 6:00 p.m. – 01:00 a.m.

The entire portion of Grand Anse Public Road from the Morne Rouge/Wall Street roundabout to Belmont junction with Kirani James Boulevard; continuing on Kirani James Boulevard onto the Alleyne Francique roundabout at Tropicana onto Port Highway to the roundabout at Burns Point; the entire portion of road known as the Carenage; Young Street from its junction with the Carenage to its junction with Young Street onto Scott Street, Herbert Blaize Street, Tanteen Public Road from its junction at Home Made Bakery to its junction at the Botanical Gardens roundabout.

Parade of the Bands Tuesday, 13 August 2019 from 12:00 noon – 12:00 midnight.

The parade of the bands shall proceed along the following Streets on which no vehicular traffic other than Police, Emergency vehicle and vehicles forming part of the bands will be allowed:

Kirani James Boulevard from its Junction with Belmont to the Alleyne Francique roundabout at Tropicana; continuing onto Port Highway to the roundabout at Burns Point; continuing onto the entire portion of road known as the Carenage; continuing onto its Junction with Young Street to its Junction with Scott Street continuing along Scott Street onto Herbert Blaize Street and onto Tanteen.

No Parking/No Waiting Area

No vehicles will be permitted to PARK or WAIT along the following roadways during the periods specified below:

Monday, 12 August from 6:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight – Grand Anse Public Road from the roundabout at Morne Rouge/Wall Street area through Belmont junction with Kirani James Boulevard on

Monday, 12 August from 5:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight – All byroads connecting to Grand-Anse Public Road, including Golf Course Road and Jean Anglais Road as well as Grand Anse Valley from its junction with Sugar Mill roundabout to the Sugar Factory, Woodlands, St George.

Monday, 12 August from 5:00 a.m. to 12:00 midnight and Tuesday, 13 August from 1 p.m. to 12:00 midnight – Belmont from its junction with Kirani James Boulevard to Paddock Road onto the Botanical Gardens Roundabout.

Monday, 12 August from 5:00 a.m. to 12:00 midnight and Tuesday, 13 August from 1:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight – Lucas Street from the Governor General's roundabout to its junction with Church Street.

Monday, 12 August from 05:00 a.m. to 12:00 midnight and Tuesday, 13 August from 1:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight – Herbert Blaize Street from its junction with Scott Street to its junction with Tanteen Public Road.

Monday, 12 August from 5:00 a.m. to 12:00 midnight and Tuesday, 13 August from 1:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight – Lowthers Lane from its junction with Archibald Avenue to the Tanteen roundabout.

Monday, 12 August from 5:00 a.m. to 12:00 midnight and Tuesday, 13 August from 1:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight – the entire Hughes Street.

Monday, 12 August from 5:00 a.m. to 12:00 midnight and Tuesday, 13 August from 1:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight – Church Street (Hospital Hill Road) from its junction with Cemetery Hill to its junction with Canache Hill.

Monday, 12 August from 5:00 a.m. to 12:00 midnight and Tuesday, 13 August from 1:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight – Port Highway.

Monday, 12 August from 5:00 a.m. to 12:00 midnight and Tuesday, 13 August from 1:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight – Tanteen Public Road from its junction with Botanical Gardens roundabout to its junction with Burns Point roundabout.

from 5:00 a.m. to 12:00 midnight and from 1:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight – Tanteen Public Road from its junction with Botanical Gardens roundabout to its junction with Burns Point roundabout. Monday, 12 August from 5:00 a.m. to 12:00 midnight and Tuesday, 13 August from 1:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight – Herbert Blaize Street from its junction with Scott Street to its junction with Tanteen Public Road.

Allowed Parking:

Parking is allowed for vehicles other than tractors and goods vehicles on the following streets:

Halifax Street – on the right side only from its junction with St John’s Street to its junction with Granby Street. Bruce Street – on the right side only from its junction with Cross Street to its junction with Melville Street. Grenville Street – on the left side only from its junction with Gore Street to its junction with Hillsborough Street. Archibald Avenue to its junction with Lowther’s Lane.

Vehicular Traffic:

The following arrangements are made for vehicular traffic flow for the period Monday, 12 August and Tuesday, 13 August 2019:

Vehicles travelling to the Springs or Grand Anse direction from the Western side, Grand Etang or Tempe direction will use River Road, Marrast Hill, Lowthers Lane and exit on Paddock Main Road as appropriate. Vehicles travelling to the Western or Grand Etang direction from Grand Anse or Springs direction will use Belmont Public Road, Paddock, Lowthers Lane and exit on Marrast Hill as appropriate. Vehicles proceeding towards the Town of St George from the Government House roundabout should travel along Lucas Street and observe the traffic signs as they are posted.

One Way Traffic

The following roadways are designated one way traffic into or out of the Town of St George.

St John’s Street from its junction with Melville Street to its junction with Church Street. Old Fort Road from its junction with Cemetery Hill to its junction with Lucas Street. Upper Church Street from its junction with Market Hill to its junction with Cemetery Hill. Lucas Street from its junction with Old Fort Road to its junction with Church Street and Market Hill.

Emergency Routes

The following are established as emergency routes for the Town of St George.

From the South of the Town of St George to the General Hospital: – Paddock Public Road, Lowthers Lane, Archibald Avenue, onto Lucas Street and Church Street onto the General Hospital. From East of the Town to the General Hospital – Lucas Street, Church Street, Grand Etang Road onto the General Hospital. From the North of the Town to the General Hospital – Cemetery Hill, Old Fort Road, Lucas Street, Church Street, Grand Etang Road onto the General Hospital.

NB: Emergency vehicles are advised to use the emergency routes and avoid going through the bands as much as possible.

Mobile Patrol

A mobile patrol unit would be deployed to patrol the Lowthers Lane, Paddock, Kirani James Boulevard and other areas into the Town of St George to ensure the free flow of traffic in these areas.

Tow Away Zone

Any vehicle found parked in a restricted area or on an emergency route would be towed or taken away to the Police premises on the Carenage. A recovery fee of EC$125.00 would be charged.

Traffic Police Officers will be deployed at strategic locations to assist in the effecting of this Order.

Traffic arrangement for all shows at the National Stadium for Carnival 2019

The following are designated No Parking Areas

The entire ring road around the National Stadium.

River Road from its Junction with La-Qua Brothers Crematorium to Purcell Lumber Yard.

Cherry Hill Public Road from Grenada Welders to its junction with Melville Street.

Melville Street from its Junction with River Road to the National Lottery Office.

Cemetery Hill.

Mt Rush Public Road.

The following areas are designated Parking Areas

For VIPs (Governor-General, Prime Minister, Parliamentarians, etc.) – The parking area close to the VIP Stand.

For Invited Guests and Sponsors – The parking area close to the Media Pavilion (Gate 6).

For the General Public – Wesley College Ground.

Emergency Route

The emergency route from the National Stadium is Cemetery Hill, Old Fort Road, Lucas Street, Church Street onto the General Hospital.

Tow Away Zone

Vehicles parking in areas designated as ‘No Parking’ are subject to be towed away. A Recovery Fee of $125.00 would be charged.

Traffic Officers and a Mobile Patrol Unit will be deployed at strategic locations to ensure that these traffic arrangements are adhered to.

Office of Commissioner of Police