The Grenada Organisation for Consumer Affairs (GrenOCA) is here to promote “best practices” in consumerism. GrenOCA wishes all citizens, returning nationals and visitors a blessed and safe Carnival season.

With that in mind let us all remember to be aware of our environment, our interactions and our conduct for a positively memorable festive season.

Remember to watch where, when and who we purchase food and beverages from when in need of sustenance. Look for patrons with food handling badges issued by the Ministry of Health when thinking about buying food and packaged food items. Our health is our wealth! We should not pay to make ourselves sick.

Our tax dollars have been used for the beautification of the environment islandwide, so let’s use all garbage bins, waste receptacle and waste facilities for our garbage and refuse only. Littering is not and should not be an option. Remember to take care of our Pure Grenada.

It is the festive season but let us not forget to be hurricane prepared. Let’s be conscious citizens and purchase reputable first aid kits, batteries, flashlights, medication, tarpaulin and other things necessary to be prepared, protected and safe. Cheap or inexpensive does not mean good quality. Choose items wisely by inspecting packaging, reading labels for expiry dates and best before dates.

We work so hard for the money we have. Let us spend it wisely and enjoy this season responsibly. Consumer education is Consumer protection!

This message brought to you by The Grenada Organisation of Consumer Affairs (GrenOCA). The Consumer Rights Advocates!!!