Grenada Co-operative Bank Limited has entered into a business relationship with Her Majesty’s Prison Welfare Association (HMPWA) – a relationship which both parties hope will be long-standing, fruitful and beneficial to customers.

On Friday, 9 August 2019 at a ceremony held at the bank’s Head Office on Church Street, St George’s, the bank offered preferential terms and conditions to members of the HMPWA and their spouses when seeking credit facilities from Co-op Bank.

Signing on behalf of Co-op Bank was the bank’s Chief Operating Officer, Deon Moses, while Commissioner of Prisons, John Mitchell, and President of the HMPWA, Keylon La Touche executed on behalf of the Prison Welfare Association.

Commissioner Mitchell expressed his appreciation for the interest expressed by the bank in providing financial solutions for the officers and their spouses, whilst Moses expressed his desire to see both institutions strengthen ties. He also reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to support the officers in their community initiatives and personal financial goals, through smart financial initiatives.