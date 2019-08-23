From 14–16 November 2019, seven (7) international, regional and local keynote speakers will gather at the convention center of the Radisson Grenada Beach Resort in Grand Anse, St George, to share strategies and methodologies on a variety of topics related to leadership in the 21st century to a targeted audience of CEOs, directors, management teams, entrepreneurs and executives.

This leadership conference introduces the ‘The Leadership Series’ organized and founded by local Grenadian consulting company, Go Blue Inc. led by managing partners Judy McCutcheon and Aaron Moses. The organizers anticipate over 150 attendees representing the leadership and executive teams of both regional and local businesses.

“The time felt right for a conference of this kind,” stated Mrs McCutcheon. “Go Blue Inc is heavily focused on development first and we believe that the development of leaders is the best way to create successful culture shifts in businesses.”

Over 3 days, attendees can expect to meet and network with their industry peers from around the Caribbean to share ideas and best practices, engage in an interactive 8–person panel discussion, increase their leadership capacity, sharpen their leadership skills and access the tools to strengthen and motivate their teams.

The highlight of the conference series will be the 7 keynote addresses presented by:

Mr Anthony Ali – Managing Director of Goddard Enterprises

Mrs Anya Chow Chung – CEO of Geo F Huggins & Co (G’da) Ltd

Dr Consuelo Kickbusch – Renowned International Keynote Speaker

Mr Remmy Castillo – Founder of Members Travel

Dr Luz Longsworth – Principal and Pro-Vice-Chancellor of UWI Open Campus

Brigette Hyacinth – Author and International Keynote Speaker

Mr Ravi Tewari – Group CEO of The Guardian Group

Hosted by Dr Terri-Karelle Reid

Persons interested in attending the Go Blue Leadership Conference should visit www.goblueinc.net/leadershipseries for more information and online registration.

For media inquiries, advertising and partnership opportunities please contact: Rhesa John-Peters of E.M.E Marketing & PR Agency, at RJP@emepr.com