by Linda Straker

Investigation into cause of death of elderly man from Mt Royal, Carriacou

Joe Lawrence was discovered at his home with a stab wound to the chest

Police have confirmed that an elderly man in his 80s from the village of Mt Royal in Carriacou is the country’s latest homicide. An investigation into the cause of death and identifying the suspect is presently ongoing.

On 20 August 2019, 81-year-old Joe Lawrence was discovered at his home with a stab wound to the chest. The body was discovered by his son who last saw his father on 19 August. Lawrence was pronounced dead after he was examined by a doctor. The coroner was informed and a post-mortem was ordered. Police are awaiting the result.

Meanwhile, police have arrested and charged 33-year-old Ashwin Richards for non-capital murder. The fisherman from the village of Brizan is accused of causing the death of 39-year-old Jerry Peters of Brizan.

Peters was killed on carnival Monday as a result of a dispute between himself and Richards.