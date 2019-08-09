The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) is calling on parents and guardians to take seriously their legal and moral parental responsibilities to protect and provide for the adequate supervision of their children amidst the carnival celebrations.

Parents/guardians who engage in the practices of abandoning or neglecting their children over the carnival celebrations by leaving them alone, locking them away unsupervised and or exposing them to danger are urged to refrain from doing so.

The RGPF is warning parents and guardians who think it is okay to abandon, neglect, or expose their children to danger that they will face the legal consequences for any harm that may be meted out to these children.

Contrary to Section 145 (a) of the Child (Protection and Adoption) Act Chapter 44 A of Volume 2 of the 2010 Continuous Revised Edition of the Laws of Grenada a person having responsibility for the care and protection of a child who causes that child to be in need of care and protection commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a fine not exceeding $50,000 or to a term of imprisonment not exceeding 3 years.

Recognising that there are those parents and guardians who do not partake in carnival, the RGPF encourages vigilance during whatever activities are planned over the long weekend.

The general public is also reminded of their legal duty to report the neglect, abandonment or harm meted out to children to the relevant authority.

