Having been informed that the Grenada Community Library & Resource Centre has a monthly shortfall in funds to cover expenses, the Board of Directors of the Grenada Hotel & Tourism Association (GHTA) decided to offer support.

The GHTA will donate EC$1,000 each month to ensure that the programmes on offer continue to be available.

A group of reading enthusiasts, led by Oonya Kempadoo, established the Grenada Community Library in 2014 in order to fill the void left by the closure of the St George’s Library.

The entity is a non-profit which is highly dependent on donations and income from fundraising activities. It is housed in a building on Lucas Street on a 5-year rent-free lease basis with an option to renew, donated by James Bristol.

President of the GHTA, Jerry Rappaport, commented that, “The GHTA is extremely happy that we are able to assist the Community Library. It is very important that our nation’s children have access to books and an environment that will further enable them to develop to the utmost degree.”

Currently, the library has a membership of four thousand, 70% of whom are children under the age of 15 years. Programmes offered include an After School Programme, Youth Book Club, Reading Help, Computer Classes, Adult Literacy, Chess Club, Reading & Creative Writing Programmes and an Annual Summer Camp.

