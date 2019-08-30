The Government of Grenada is taking steps to safeguard the future of students enrolled in the Programme for Adolescent Mothers (PAM).

Two important decisions have been taken in light of the ongoing impasse between members of the PAM Board of Directors.

Government has been monitoring the situation and has made several attempts to help resolve the issue. However, it has become clear that the present challenges have unduly disrupted the smooth operations of the programme and the quality of education provided for the young mothers.

Government has therefore decided to make arrangements to provide for the continued education, psychosocial and other needs of the students in PAM, by re-assigning them to other schools and educational institutions.

All students and staff of PAM are required to report to PAM on Monday, 2 September 2019 at the usual time.

A committee is also being established with a mandate to make recommendations on a programme of support for the PAM students going forward. The committee will comprise representatives from the Ministries of Education, Social Development and Legal Affairs as well as the Grenada Coalition on the Rights of the Child and the Grenada National Organisation of Women.

Although PAM is a non-governmental organisation, government has been the primary benefactor of the programme for many years, having vested the building to the programme and contributed an annual subvention of $240,000.

Ministry of Social Development