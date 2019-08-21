The Government of Grenada will align the strategic priorities of the 2020 Budget with the goals of the National Sustainable Development Plan.

Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell, said government recognises that there is much work to be done to advance its sustainable development agenda and to build resilience, therefore the plan will serve as anchor of the country’s development agenda for the period, 2020 to 2035.

Speaking at the 2020 Budget Retreat on Tuesday, Dr Mitchell said, “The National Sustainable Development Plan will put in place a systematic and comprehensive framework to guide Grenada’s strategic priorities for balanced, inclusive and sustainable development over the medium term and it will simultaneously lay a solid foundation for Grenada’s transformation over the long term.”

The specific goals of the national plan are High Human and Social Development: Putting People at the Centre of Sustainable Development and Transformation; Vibrant, Dynamic, Competitive Economy with Supporting Climate and Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and Environmental Sustainability and Security.

The first draft of the plan has been circulated to ministries and consultations will be held with Permanent Secretaries and senior staff in the coming week to ensure alignment of the respective work programmes.

Extensive nation-wide consultations have been held already and another round of public and sectoral consultation is expected before the plan is endorsed by cabinet and then laid in the House of Representatives, along with the 2020 Budget.

Dr Mitchell has commended the leadership of Dr Kari Grenade and her team in the Ministry of Finance, who have worked tirelessly and in collaboration with stakeholders, to create the draft plan.

GIS