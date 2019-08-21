Last Friday, after 5 days of intensive training, the team from Grenada, led by Conny Hermann of Pixel Perfect Apps, pitched their animation idea to a group of international industry buyers at the Government Plaza in Trinidad.

The team comprising Conny Hermann (UX/UI designer), Kurt Cummings (illustrator) and Suelin Low Chew Tung (writer) representing Aqua Design Inc., participated in the Animation and Gaming Accelerator Boot Camp held at the John Donaldson campus of the University of TT (UTT) from 12–16 August.

Accelerator training facilitators Tyree Dillihay of Sony Pictures Animation (writing for animated series) and Eric Elder (game design prototyping) led the workshops.

Grenada’s participation was made possible through the Caribbean Export Development Agency and Caribbean Development Bank (CDB). These agencies and Animae Caribe, are pushing to have more Caribbean and diasporic representation in animation worldwide.

More than 25 Caribbean animators took part in the accelerator training and pitched their projects to Dillihay, Elder, Kimberly Wright (Sesame Workshop); Joan Vogelesang (Animation Business Consultant); Audrey Kamga (Arte France); Stephen Hodge (Toon Goggles, LA), Dr Ty Richardson (YpPro Global), Allyson Francis of Caribbean Export and Dr Marielle Barrow-Maignan and Lisa Harding from CDB.