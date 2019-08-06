The Grenada Cancer Society is the proud recipient of a mobile cancer screening unit, made possible by the generous contribution of Republic Bank, through its Power to Make A Difference programme.

The unveiling of the mobile cancer screening unit represents “a message of hope that you CAN be a survivor of cancer” said Naeisha John-Diarra, Executive of the Grenada Cancer Society, and a cancer survivor herself.

Among the attendees at the ceremony were Minister for Health, Social Security & International Business, Hon. Nickolas Steele, along with several senior officials from the Health Ministry, members of the Grenada Cancer Society, and Dr George LaQuis, former Chairman of the Trinidad & Tobago Cancer Society, who initiated the collaborative effort to procure the unit for Grenada. Speaking at the official unveiling on Tuesday, Dr LaQuis indicated that “screening in itself cannot prevent Cancer but the education coupled with the screening will be the key to the Mobile Cancer Screening Unit’s success.”

Honourable Nickolas Steele, Minister for Health, addressing the audience, was high in praise for Republic Bank’s contribution to ensuring Grenada was able to secure this Mobile Cancer screening Unit – the first of its kind in our country. In addition, he announced government’s intention to table a policy to ban smoking in public places in the next sitting of parliament. This is a significant step in further combatting the spread of cancer in our society.

It was indeed a proud moment for Republic Bank and a historic one for Grenada. Delivering the sponsor’s remarks, Managing Director Keith Johnson, said, “If we can help to save just one life, as a responsible corporate citizen, we will be thrilled. But one life is not the goal. Our hope is to save hundreds, if not thousands of lives through the use of this unit.” He expressed his optimism that the mobile unit will provide the needed intervention to getting persons screened earlier. He commented, “Our expectation is that the mobile clinic will be heavily utilised for out-patient care in the rural communities where access to and cost of services present a greater challenge to persons requiring this type of care.”

The donation, which came at a contribution of $135,000 is one of the flagship activities to mark the milestone of the bank’s 40th anniversary of operations in Grenada. In the words of Johnson, “There is no better way to give back to the citizens of Grenada.”

The facility is designed to travel the length and breadth of Grenada and is equipped to screen all genders and ages; the fundamental objective being the saving of lives, through education, early detection and treatment.

The cancer mobile screening unit is entrusted to the Grenada Cancer Society, a voluntary body who will work in collaboration with the Ministry of Health to provide screening and education, throughout Grenada. Republic Bank encourages voluntary support from the community to join the fight to end cancer.

Republic Bank (Grenada) Limited