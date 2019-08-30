On 29 August, True Blue Bay Boutique Resort (True Blue Bay Resort) received the Caribbean Excellence in Sustainable Tourism award from the Caribbean Tourism Organisation (CTO) at the Caribbean Conference on Sustainable Tourism Development.

The hotel’s operations manager, Mary Calliste, travelled to the award ceremony in St Vincent to receive the award on behalf of the resort.

The Caribbean Tourism Organisation congratulated True Blue Resort on being successful with their ongoing efforts to transform the Caribbean tourism landscape and celebrates its commitment to sustainable tourism development within the region.

True Blue Bay Resort has made environmental conservation a priority since opening its doors over two decades ago with its stellar commitment to operating and developing its business sustainably. At the start of 2019, the resort opened the doors to its new block of 21 climate-smart Cocoa Pod rooms and suites which are powered primarily by solar energy and harvest rainwater for use in its bathrooms. The boutique resort has advocated passionately for island-wide policy and legislative changes, including the recent ban on styrofoam and the importation of single-use plastic bags.

Russ Fielden, True Blue Bay Resort’s co-owner, said, “It is my belief that here in the Caribbean if we are to maintain our tourism sector we must provide destinations that offer net carbon zero accommodation to offset the carbon used in flying to the islands…I believe it is quite possible.”

True Blue Bay Resort is also dedicated to reaching into the island’s communities in a hands-on way by spearheading campaigns like the recent Green Up Grenada Coastal Cleanup Project. This project, which is now a collaborative effort with fellow businesses concerned about the state of our environment, takes place around the island throughout September in honour of International Coastal Cleanup Day on 21 September.

