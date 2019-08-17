One hundred and forty-three (143) students across the tri-island state were presented with CPEA grants from the GUT Cooperative Credit Union (GUTCU).

Awardees received $300 toward back-to-school expenses and toward building their Smart Saver accounts.

Chair of the credit union’s Education Committee, Cornice James, congratulated both parents and recipients and encouraged them as they prepared for their new journey. “As your credit union, we are always happy to give back to you, our valuable members”, she noted. “We at the GUTCU pledge our continued support as you make us your financial institution of choice.”

Since the inception of the GUT Credit Union’s CPEA grant in 2005, over 1,200 students have benefitted from the initiative, reflecting an overall investment of over $388,000. The credit union stands proud as an investor in its community and in the youth of the nation. In addition to the CPEA grants, it also provides scholarships to Year One students of the TA Marryshow Community College.

GUT Cooperative Credit Union