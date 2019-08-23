Students making preparations to enter college or begin their first year, have an opportunity to participate in a free online seminar entitled “How To Survive College”, which will take place on Saturday, 31 August 2019, from 3 to 5 pm.

The purpose of this timely initiative is to create an opportunity to inform millennials about the stark differences between Secondary School and Tertiary Level education. It will provide practical tips and strategic steps that if they heed, can greatly improve them successfully completing the college programme of their choice. The online seminar will help them to understand how to make themselves immediately employable and/or ready to further their studies internationally due to an impressive tenure.

Chief Facilitator for Icon Leadership Seminar & Coaching Services, Roslyn A Douglas, MA, ACS, ALB, says as a tertiary level educator for the past 5 years, in her opinion, many students enter college with an uninformed mindset. “College is an opportunity for a student to start developing habits, skills and experiences that will make them either employable or ready to further their education; more so, becoming a professional. In a flash, students can fall behind by mishandling their new sense of freedom.

This seminar seeks to impart awareness of expectations, proper goal setting, an understanding how to finish well by starting strong; and choosing to be consistent with everything.

Register online with Go2Fete. Once completed, participants will be directed to the online meeting platform Zoom and provided with further instructions.

Icon Leadership Seminar & Coaching Services