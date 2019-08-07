The Inland Revenue Division is reminding promoters including cruise promoters of their tax obligations to the state.

Persons involved in hosting public entertainment events including boat cruises should contact the IRD before hosting of such events.

IRD encourages adherence to the above requirement in order to avoid legal or enforcement implications.

For further information, please contact the Audit Section of the Small and Micro Taxpayers’ Unit at the Inland Revenue Division, at telephone nos. 435-6945/440-2731.

Comptroller

Inland Revenue Division