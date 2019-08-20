The Integrity Commission wishes to advise that for all practical purposes, it has now completed the preparatory Investigation Phase into the operations of the Marketing and National Importing Board (MNIB).

During this stage, the commission’s technical staff undertook interviews with public sector and board management persons involved or affiliated with the administration and management of the MNIB.

In carrying out its investigations in accordance with the Integrity in Public Life Act and the Prevention of Corruption Act, the commission has particularly exercised its legal mandate in accordance with section 12 (2) (b) of the Integrity in Public Life Act and has utilised the assistance of the services of national law enforcement agencies and the public service where possible.

The commission is preparing for the commencement of its Commission of Inquiry with respect to the MNIB in accordance with its own Terms of Reference for that inquiry.

The commission will commence the sittings of its Commission of Inquiry into the operations of the MNIB from Tuesday, 1 October 2019.

Office of The Integrity Commission