The runway at Lauriston Airport, Carriacou remains closed after the plane accident which occurred on 7 August 2019.

The Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority (ECCAA) Inspector is expected to arrive in Grenada later this afternoon to commence the assessment of the accident from the morning of Friday, 9 August 2019.

Subsequent updates will be given as the investigation progresses.

The Grenada Airports Authority (GAA) regrets any inconvenience caused to all customers and mayor stakeholders affected by this disruption.

Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation