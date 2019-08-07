A 54-year-old man has been charged with Causing Death by Dangerous Driving in connection with a fatal motorcycle collision that claimed the life of Bernard Garraway, 77 years, Painter of Springs, St George in May 2019.

Augustus Cadore, Mechanic of Mt. Parnassus, St. George, was arrested at the weekend following investigations into the 10 May incident that occurred along the Maurice Bishop Highway about 05:45 am.

He has been granted bail in the sum of $15,000 with two (2) sureties and is due to appear at the St George’s Magistrate’s Court #3 on 2 October 2019.

Office of Commissioner of Police