by Linda Straker

Elderly missing woman found and presently at General Hospital

Found on Chemin Bay, Fort Jeudy late Friday evening

An elderly lady who lives on a yacht with her husband, and who was reported missing, has been found alive. She is presently a patient at the General Hospital.

Police confirmed on Saturday morning that German national Anne Margarete Nienaber was found on Chemin Bay, Fort Jeudy late Friday evening. The 66-year-old who appeared disoriented with medical injuries, was taken via ambulance to the General Hospital.

Nienaber was last seen on Monday, 26 August 2019 about 2 pm sitting on the beachside in the vicinity where the family yacht has been docked at Old Harbor, Westerhall, St David.

Police, in a news release issued on 28 August, said that a land and marine search was in progress by law enforcement or other concerned citizens after her 76- year-old husband reported her as missing.

The search party comprised police officers, the Grenada Coast Guard and volunteers including other yachters.