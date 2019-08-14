CXC Update Changes Previously Released Results Information

The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development and Religious Affairs hereby informs the general public that the Caribbean Examination’s Council (CXC) detected and corrected an issue with the 2019 CSEC results for a number of centers. This resulted in some adjustments to the Ministry’s published list of top performers, the overall pass rate, and the pass rates for some subjects. This information was emailed to the Ministry of Education from the CXC today (Wednesday 14th August, 2019) after the Ministry officially released the previously provided CSEC results. Further, the CXC informed that the updated results will be released to candidates on August 15th, 2019 from 9:00 a.m.

Be advised that the Ministry has since carefully reviewed and analyzed the modifications and has likewise adjusted the list of the top performers and pass rates where necessary.

The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development and Religious Affairs sincerely apologizes for any inconveniences caused as a result of this unforeseen circumstance.

Please find attached the updated version of the Press Release.

A total of 2,515 candidates were registered to write CXC (CSEC) examinations in May/June 2019, out of which 1,530 were females and 985 were males.

A total of 1,523 were candidates attending school while 992 were private candidates. There were 11,935 subject entries.

Overall there were 1,564 Grade ones, 3,169 Grade twos, 3,661 Grade threes, 2,101 Grade fours, 738 Grade fives, 27 Grade sixes and 675 ungraded or absent.

The pass rate in the examination in 2019 is 74.54%. An improvement of 5.04% as compared to the pass rate of 70.50% in 2018. In 2017, the pass rate was 67.36%.

The largest entries were in English A (1,592), Mathematics (1,580), Social Studies (752), Principles of Business (649) and Information Technology (519).

The lowest entries were in Music (1), Industrial Technology Mechanical (7), Theatre Arts (18), Additional Mathematics (35), and Religious Education (60).

The subjects with the highest percentage pass were Music (100%), Theatre Arts (100%), Physical Education and Sport (97.56%), Technical Drawing (95.75%), Food, Nutrition and Health (94.47%), Industrial Technology Electrcal (93.85%), Principles of Business (92.77%), Information Technology (92.74%), Industrial Technology Building (91.73%), Agricultural Science (91.56%), and Electronic Documentation Preparation and Management (90.81%).

The subjects with the lowest percentage pass were, Mathematics (38.59%), French (45.21%), and Spanish (52.47%) and Additional Mathematics (54.54%).

Performance in Mathematics remained relatively stable in 2019, against 2018. The percentage pass was 38.57% in 2018 and 38.59% in 2019. Performance in English A, however, improved significantly from to 66.98% pass in 2018 to 78.28% pass in 2019.

Table 1: Comparison of percentage pass rate in Mathematics and English A

Subjects 2017 2018 2019 Grenada Region Grenada Region Grenada Region % Pass % Pass % Pass Mathematics 35.61 44.64 38.57 49.0 38.59 46% English A 56.89 66.99 66.98 67.0 78.28 72%

The top performances in the Examination are placed in descending order of Grade 1.

Teja O. Patrice – Hillsborough Secondary School

Passed: 15 One’s: 14 Two’s: 1

Passed: 15 One’s: 14 Two’s: 1 Aleisha M. Roberts – St. Joseph’s Convent St. George’s

Passed: 14 One’s: 14

Passed: 14 One’s: 14 Olivia S. Antoine – St. Joseph’s Convent St. George’s

Passed: 14 One’s: 14

Passed: 14 One’s: 14 Sarah A. Logie – St. Joseph’s Convent St. George’s

Passed: 13 One’s: 13

Passed: 13 One’s: 13 Kirla S. John – St. Joseph’s Convent St. George’s

Passed: 11 One’s: 10 Two’s: 1

Passed: 11 One’s: 10 Two’s: 1 Daniel Lyndon Michael Berkley – Westmorland Secondary School

Passed: 13 One’s: 11 Two’s: 2

Passed: 13 One’s: 11 Two’s: 2 Breanna J. Salfarlie – St. Joseph’s Convent St. George’s

Passed: 14 One’s: 10 Two’s: 4

Passed: 14 One’s: 10 Two’s: 4 Kendra E. John – St. Joseph’s Convent St. George’s

Passed: 13 One’s:10 Two’s: 2 Three’s: 1

Passed: 13 One’s:10 Two’s: 2 Three’s: 1 Amber Claire Ivana Strachan – Westmorland Secondary School

Passed: 12 One’s: 10 Two’s: 2

Passed: 12 One’s: 10 Two’s: 2 Shilony A. Morain – St. Joseph’s Convent St. George’s

Passed: 13 One’s: 9 Two’s: 4

Passed: 13 One’s: 9 Two’s: 4 Chrissel Smith – St. Joseph’s Convent St. George’s

Passed: 12 One’s: 9 Two’s: 3

Passed: 12 One’s: 9 Two’s: 3 Shemia N. S. Superville – St. Mark’s Secondary School

Passed: 12 One’s: 9 Two’s: 3

Passed: 12 One’s: 9 Two’s: 3 Dorian M. Noel – Presentation Brothers’ College

Passed: 13 One’s: 9 Two’s: 2 Three’s: 2

Passed: 13 One’s: 9 Two’s: 2 Three’s: 2 Maxeen N. Cox – St. Joseph’s Convent St. George’s

Passed: 11 One’s: 9 Two’s: 2

Passed: 11 One’s: 9 Two’s: 2 Noah Marcus Lessey – St. Andrew’s Anglican Secondary School

Passed: 11 One’s: 9 Two’s: 1 Three’s: 1

Passed: 11 One’s: 9 Two’s: 1 Three’s: 1 Donte Kyle Augustine Roberts – St. Andrew’s Anglican Secondary School

Passed: 11 One’s: 9 Two’s: 1 Three’s: 1

Passed: 11 One’s: 9 Two’s: 1 Three’s: 1 Dominique Lian Assing – Westmorland Secondary School

Passed: 9 One’s: 9

Performances in all of the pure sciences increased marginally in 2019. Chemistry increased by 0.71%. Performance in Physics and Biology increased by 3.22% and 0.88%, respectively. Table 2 shows a comparison of the percentage pass rate in these areas for 2016, 2017 and 2018, against the region’s performance.

Table 2: Comparison of percentage pass rate in the pure Sciences in 2017, 2018 and 2019

Subject 2017 2018 2019 Grenada Region Grenada Region Grenada Region Entries % Pass Entries % Pass Entries % Pass Chemistry 248 57.87 55.19 279 67.91 60.0 241 68.62 68% Physics 258 68.42 69.19 244 75.10 68.0 232 78.32 68% Biology 329 71.20 67.89 349 84.61 73.0 314 85.49 73%

NB: The Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development and Religious Affairs has not yet received the preliminary slips for individual candidates from the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC). Therefore, candidates will have to collect individual slips in the next week or two when they are received from the council. However, candidates can access their results electronically from 15 August 2019 between 9 and 11 am.

Ministry of Education