Three National swimmers will represent Grenada at the FINA World Junior Swimming Championships in Budapest, Hungry from 20-25 August 2019.

Anaika Charles, Zackary Gresham and Jenebi Benoit accompanied by Coach Nataly Regis Sihera left the island on Sunday, 18 August in preparation for the competition.

Each swimmer will compete in two events at the FINA World Junior Championships. Anaika Charles will swim off tomorrow 20 August in heat 4 of the Women’s 50M Breaststroke. Her second event will take place on Thursday, 22 August as she swims in heat 2 of the Women’s 100M Breaststroke.

Zackary Gresham will also take to the pool on 20 August in the Men’s 50M Backstroke in heat 4. He then continues on Thursday, 22 August in the 100M Backstroke where he again swims in heat 4.

Jenebi Benoit will swim his first event on Wednesday, 21 August in the Men’s 100M Butterfly. He then concludes the competition on Saturday, 24 August in the Men’s 100M Freestyle event.

All swimmers have participated in intense training leading up to the Budapest event. GASA President Peron Johnson commenting on the expectations of the swimmers indicated “all swimmers have been working very hard in preparation for the FINA World Juniors and we can look forward to Personal Best performances from the team.”

The team will return to Grenada at the conclusion of competition as they ready themselves for the opening of the local swim season and the OECS Time Trials.

Grenada Amateur Swimming Association