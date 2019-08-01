The Spicemas Corporation informs all artistes who performed at the Semi-Final of the Soca, Groovy and Calypso Competitions that appearance fees will be paid by 3 pm today, Thursday, 1 August 2019.

These artistes are asked to collect their cheques at the Spicemas Corporation’s Office at Unit #6 GCNA Complex, Kirani James Boulevard, St George between 3:00 and 4:00 pm today.

The Spicemas Corporation expresses its appreciation to all artistes who competed this year and solicits your continued support in the continued improvement of our music and consequently, improving the standard of our premier cultural event, Spicemas.

SMC