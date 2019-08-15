Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell, has commended law enforcement officers and the general public for an incident-free carnival.

According to the Royal Grenada Police Force, there were no reports of carnival related incidents during the period, Monday, 5 August to Tuesday, 13 August 2019.

The National Security Minister welcomed this news saying it was due in part to the efforts of the RGPF and the discipline of revellers and spectators.

Dr Mitchell said, “Achieving an incident-free carnival speaks volumes about the proactive efforts of the RGPF and the strategy employed over the carnival season to deter crime. The sheer number of events staged over the season, the sizeable crowds patronising these events and the vast number of visitors to the island, created a challenge for the RGPF. However, police officers performed credibly and succeeded in ensuring that law and order was maintained. The officers and commanders of the RGPF are indeed deserving of the highest praise.”

He added that the public too, must be commended for obeying the law and keeping the peace. “I personally witnessed the huge crowd on the street Carnival Tuesday and it was quite heartening to see persons enjoying themselves without breaking the law. That level of personal discipline shows that we are maturing as a people, and taking individual responsibility for our actions. Let us endeavour to make 2020 and other future years, incident-free as well,” Dr Mitchell said.

The Prime Minister and Minister of National Security further stated that, “Grenada has a unique selling point for Spicemas and our tourism product in general. Grenada is generally regarded as a very safe place and having an incident-free carnival sends the right message that Grenada is the place to be and you can be safe while here.”

GIS