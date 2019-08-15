The Community Relations Department (Royal Grenada Police Force) is in receipt of the following items that were found during the carnival celebrations:
- Two (2) mobile phones (Samsung Galaxy S7 and Blu)
- One (1) fanny bag
- One (1) portable charger battery backup
- Two (2) bunches of house keys
- One (1) Ladies’ half bangle bracelet wristwatch
- One (1) Monzo MasterCard
Owners of these items are required to visit the Community Relations Department in person with a valid ID and supporting documents of proof of ownership.
Office of Commissioner of Police
