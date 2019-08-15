The Community Relations Department (Royal Grenada Police Force) is in receipt of the following items that were found during the carnival celebrations:

Two (2) mobile phones (Samsung Galaxy S7 and Blu)

One (1) fanny bag

One (1) portable charger battery backup

Two (2) bunches of house keys

One (1) Ladies’ half bangle bracelet wristwatch

One (1) Monzo MasterCard

Owners of these items are required to visit the Community Relations Department in person with a valid ID and supporting documents of proof of ownership.

Office of Commissioner of Police