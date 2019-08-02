The general public is notified that the following temporary traffic arrangements will be in effect for the Kiddies Carnival on Saturday, 3 August 2019.

The Parade is expected to leave Ariza Credit Union carpark at 1 pm. It will advance along Melville Street, onto Green Bridge and will proceed to the National Stadium from its intersection at Cherry Hill and the National Stadium ring road.

To ensure the safety of the parade en route to the National Stadium the following traffic diversions will be in effect:

Vehicles travelling along the Carenage destined to the city centre will make a right turn onto Young Street and proceed onto Scott Street.

Vehicles travelling from River Road direction into the city will make a left turn onto Cemetery Hill and travel along Old Fort Road.

Vehicles entering the city from the Western Main Road will turn left at the intersection at Cherry Hill and the National Stadium ring road exiting at the Hump Back Bridge and onto Cemetery Hill via River Road.

The general public and in particular motorists are advised that

Sendall Tunnel will be closed temporarily to vehicular traffic. No parking will be allowed along:

The Parade route Cemetery Hill National Stadium ring road That portion of road between the Hump Back Bridge (River Road end) to the junction with Cemetery Hill. Melville Street from Sendall Tunnel to National Stadium ring road



There will be delays at intersections along the parade route. Motorists are therefore advised to use alternative routes.

The flow of traffic will return to normalcy upon the completion of the parade along its designated route.

PUBLIC PARKING:

Public parking will be available in the vicinity of Gate 6.

VENDING:

Persons will only be allowed to vend on the sea side of the main public road along the Western Main Road. No vending will be allowed along Queen’s Park road from Green Bridge to the main entrance of the National Stadium or any other area in the vicinity of the National Stadium grounds.

Motorists are advised that the RGPF’s wrecker and clamping services will be in effect. A recovery fee of $125 is payable for vehicles that are clamped or wrecked. An additional fee of $25 will be charged for each day or part thereof that a wrecked vehicle remains in the possession of the state.

Office of the Commissioner of Police