The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) under the Tourist and Beach Vending Act #18 of 2001, reminds all licenced Spice and Craft Vendors from Annandale Waterfall, Melville Street Mall, Grand Anse Spice & Craft Market, Fort Frederick, Grand Etang National Park, Concord Waterfall and the Pier, Burns Point, about the renewal of their licences for the period 2019/2020.

Renewal of licences will commence on 26 August 2019 and continues through to 30 September 2019, Mondays to Fridays between 8:00 am – 3:30 pm at the GTA’s Quality Assurance Department, Burns Point, St George’s. The GTA has created a one-stop shop at its Burns Point location where stakeholders can apply for licences, pay their annual licence fees, take their ID photographs and collect their certificates and decals.

All spice vendors must also certify their spice packages with the Grenada Bureau of Standards in order to secure their licence. This certification can be done at the Grenada Bureau of Standards Headquarters, Queen’s Park, Mondays and Tuesdays between 9:00 am to 11:00 am at a cost of $20. The certificate must be presented to the GTA for licencing for the 2019/2020 cruise ship season.

For further information please contact the Quality Assurance Department of the GTA at 440-2001 or 440-2279. Pure Grenada, the Spice of the Caribbean; collaborating with all Grenadians to promote tourism.

Grenada Tourism Authority