Band of The Year
|Position
|Name of Band
|Points
|1
|AJ & Associates
|1,843
|2
|Rainbow City Mas Promoters
|1,791
|3
|Helen Marie & Associates
|1,780
Traditional Mas’
|Position
|Name of Band
|Points
|1
|House of Justice Short Knee
|975
|2
|Hermitage Short Knee
|915
|3
|Coast Guard Short Knee
|826
Road March
|Position
|Name of Band
|Portrayal
|Points
|1
|Blue Devils (Carib)
|Carib – It’s the way we play Jouvert
|401
|2
|D Party Animal Crew
|Jouvert Ovadose (We partying sun or rain)
|334.5
|3
|International Jab
|254
Pageant Fancy Mas’
|Position
|Name of Band
|Points
|1
|Helen Marie & Associates
|264
|2
|Rainbow City Mas Promoters
|250
|3
|AJ & Associates
|242
|4
|Spice Fusion
|231
|5
|Lazarus Antoine & Associates
|227
|6
|Dazzle Mas Band
|185
Pageant Traditional Mas’
|Position
|Name of Band
|Points
|1
|Hermitage Short Knee
|265
|2
|House of Justice Short Knee
|256
|3
|Ross Hill Short Knee
|238
|4
|Tivoli Veterans Short Knee
|233
|5
|Tivoli Short Knee
|230
|6
|Samaritan Short Knee
|220
|7
|Coast Guard Short Knee
|210
|8
|Soubise Short Knee
|202
|9
|St. George’s South Side Short Knee
|187
Pageant Traditional Mas’ – Other
|Position
|Name of Band
|Points
|1
|House of Creation
|268
|2
|St. Patrick Apache
|235
|3
|Waterloo Satanic Warriors
|227
|4
|Digi Demonic Angels Mas Band
|222
|5
|Ju Ju Warriors
|175
Monday Night Mas’
|Position
|Name of Band
|Points
|1
|Megaforce Promotions
|757
|2
|Carib
|753
|3
|Mystique
|622
Queen of the Band
|Position
|Name of Band
|Portrayal
|Points
|1
|AJ & Associates
|Guatemala’s Fuego Volcano Eruption
|409
|2
|Rainbow City Mas Promoters
|Grenada on Fire
|404
|3
|Helen Maria & Associates
|Rieque
|373
|4
|Lazarus Antonie & Associates
|Teepee: An indian dwelling
|361
|5
|Dazzle Mas Band
|Madam Fleur
|338
|6
|Spice Fusion
|Pink Ginger Flower
|329
King of the Band
|Position
|Name of Band
|Portrayal
|Points
|1
|AJ & Associates
|Volcanic Ring of fire
|426
|2
|The Wild, Wild, West
|Seating Bull War Dance
|412
|3
|Rainbow City Mas Promoters
|Pan we thing
|392
|4
|Helen Maria & Associates
|Cock fight
|385
|5
|Dazzle Mas Band
|Tree of life
|339
|6
|Spice Fusion
|Heliconia
|338
Ole Mas’
|Name
|Portrayal
|Glenroy Steel
|Face the nation – Pictorial of Grenada
J’ouvert Band
|Position
|Name of Band
|Portrayal
|Points
|1
|Blue Devils (Carib)
|Carib – It’s the way we play Jouvert
|401
|2
|D Party Animal Crew
|Jouvert Ovadose (We partying sun or rain)
|334.5
|3
|International Jab
|254
