The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) wishes all citizens and visitors alike a safe, happy and enjoyable 2019 Carnival Season and affirms its commitment to ensuring the safety of all during this festive season.

Consequently, the RGPF is seeking the collaboration of the general public to realise this national goal and persons are encouraged to take every precaution to ensure that their own safety and the well-being of others are not compromised.

Consistent with this approach the RGPF advises the following:

Avoid unpleasant situations:

Drink responsibly – balance the consumption of alcohol and other intoxicating liquor with water

Be wary of accepting drinks from others, even people you know Know who you are purchasing food from

Be constantly aware of the people around you

Be observant when returning home at night; avoid accepting lifts from strangers or leaving shows/fetes with strangers or someone you just met; avoid hitchhikers

If travelling as a group in a private vehicle have a designated driver; ensure that you carry sufficient funds to return home in the event that you are unable to do so via your designated driver

Do not put your life or the life of others in danger:

Exercise restraint in the face of provocation;

Leave all offensive weapons at home – the knives, cutlasses, icepicks, ray bones, et cetera and any other thing made or adapted for use for causing injury to the person, or intended for that use

Secure licenced firearms, preferably at home or lodge at the nearest police station

Avoid being a victim of theft:

Carry just the bare necessities, avoid large sums of cash

Avoid wearing excessive jewellery; duly secure wallets, purses and mobile phones

Ensure homes and vehicles are properly locked and secured

Road Safety:

Do not drive while under the influence of alcohol/drugs;

Drive to the conditions of the road – do not speed;

Refrain from committing regulatory breaches by obeying the traffic signs and officers directing traffic

Do not sit atop DJ speaker boxes and the hood of vehicles as well as the side/back trays

Safety of Children and Elderly:

Ensure children and the elderly left at home are properly supervised;

Do not leave flammable liquid, medication and matches within reach of children;

Keep children in sight/close contact when outdoors; teach your child/children about the danger posed by strangers

General Reminders:

Selling or carrying of alcohol or other beverages in glass bottles in public places is prohibited and the sale of alcohol to minors is against the law

It is also against the law to have open flames in public places

Carrying or using the national flag or symbols of Grenada or any other country in a derogatory manner is prohibited

Refrain from portraying or wearing any costume in a manner likely to cause any ridicule or disrespect to any religion practiced in Grenada

Refrain from carrying or displaying any lewd or offensive signs, posters, placards or designs

The use of aerosol spray, chainsaws with or without blades, cow neck chains and reptiles – snakes, serpents – whether alive or dead is prohibited

The RGPF is intensifying its operations to ensure public safety and security and will be implementing a zero-tolerance approach to persons who are bent on breaking the law. This is necessary to ensure that revellers, other citizens and visitors enjoy the festivities in an unencumbered and safe environment.

Office of Commissioner of Police