The Caribbean’s Luxury Included chain offers the opportunity for enthusiastic persons to join our team.

Come share with us an exciting journey as a:

LOYALTY & TRAVEL CONSULTANT

This is an exciting sales role requiring an assertive, self-motivated personality. The agent is responsible for ensuring repeat business by securing future travel plans by way of client deposit on room accommodation. In addition to organized training, the job requires a driven individual who understands the need for on-going product exploration throughout the chain.

DUTIES & REQUIREMENTS:

Secure future business by obtaining room bookings prior to guest departure

Ensure that bookings made are accurate and properly reviewed with guests

Actively listening to guests’ preferences so that the correct resort match is made

Ensure that all booking details are recorded and stored as required by SOPs

Constantly ensuring that available promotions are known and used to drive and close sales

Interact and develop relationships with guests through exciting company approved activities

Prepare approved invitations to book and send out to guests to help stir interest and drive business to the office

Ensure as many guests as possible are informed about the Loyalty and Travel desk by way of collateral, participation in resort activities, ‘dining with guests’ opportunities and the like

Develop strategic alliances with select team members to assist with sales

Ensure that all Sandals Select Guests exclusive events are organized in a timely fashion and to the professional standard required

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

Associate Degree in Management or Marketing

Minimum of 2 years’ experience in Sales or a similar capacity

Strong communication skills

Strong computer skills

BARTENDER

The bartender is responsible for providing friendly and efficient service to external and internal customers while preparing beverages according to established company standards. He/she ensures that the bar is adequately stocked and maintained in an organized and sanitary state.

DUTIES & REQUIREMENTS:

Interacts with guests and fulfils preferences/suggests beverages

Follows established Sequence of Service

Stocks and sets up bars according to established standards and par levels

Promotes specialty drink program

Maintains cleanliness of bar and surrounding public areas including floors, walls, cabinets, equipment, fixtures and furniture, inside and out

Checks off deliveries to ensure all requisitioned items are accounted for

Reports defective equipment/facilities and hazards to Supervisor

Reports accidents/incidents to Supervisor

Enjoys inter personal contact with guests and team members and be willing to work a variety of shifts as well as holidays and weekends.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

A friendly and vivacious personality

Excellent communication and customer service skills

High School Certificate/Diploma

Vocational/technical training or equivalent apprenticeship

Working knowledge of mixology and wines

At least 2 years’ bartending experience in first-class hotel/restaurant

LANDSCAPER

The landscaper is responsible for maintaining the highest environmental standards and a visually-appealing resort landscape by efficiently performing his/her duties as part of the Landscape team.

DUTIES & REQUIREMENTS:

Responds to guest enquiries regarding flora and fauna found on property

Ensures that lawns are mowed to correct height

Trims plants, removes trash and weeds garden beds

Ensures that drive-way is always swept and kept clean

Ensures that the grounds are kept in an immaculate condition

Ensures that walkways are maintained to standard by sweeping pathways, removing settled water and neatly trimming borders

Ensures that lawns are free from debris and dried leaves through regular raking

Prunes branches and harvests fruit including coconuts, using lifts and other devices as necessary

Operates equipment (power saw, riding mower, blower, edger etc.) to perform tasks

Performs any other duties assigned

Reports incidents/accidents or damage to property/equipment immediately to supervisor

Enjoys inter personal contact with guests and team members and be willing to work a variety of shifts as well as holidays, weekends and early mornings

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

High School Certificate/Diploma

Knowledge of plants and growth cycles, pests and pesticides, plant nutrition, health and safety practices and use and maintenance of landscaping tools and equipment

At least 1 year’s experience in a similar position

MASSAGE THERAPIST

The Massage Therapist is responsible for the comfort of guests of the spa while performing treatments. Therapists direct all efforts toward guest satisfaction, achievement of Spa standards and profit maximization. As part of the Spa Team it is imperative to work harmoniously to achieve the highest standard of service.

DUTIES & REQUIREMENTS:

Must possess the following knowledge, skills and abilities and be able to explain and demonstrate that he/she can perform the essential functions of the job:

Aromatherapy Massage

Swedish Massage

Shiatsu Massage

Body Scrubs / Loofa

Facials

Paraffin Treatments

Sports Massage

Reflexology

Body Wraps

Hydrotherapy

Waxing Services

Perform all guest services in a cordial, efficient and professional manner at all times, maintaining a commitment to guest satisfaction and world-class service;

Ensure that the guest is as comfortable as possible before, during and after their treatment/service;

Perform all treatments/services as per the standards that are set out by the Department;

Utilize free time for promotional treatments and services that will help promote the Spa;

Flexibility to perform various types of services and in various locations as per booking requests;

Attend all meetings and training sessions, learning new techniques to be used in the Ultra Spa;

Arrive at least 25 minutes prior to the beginning of your shift to ensure readiness of treatment area and stocking of supplies and to attend the shift lineup;

Assist other team members and departments whenever necessary and available;

Maintain a positive attitude towards the Spa and the job being performed.

Enjoys inter personal contact with guests and team members and be willing to work a variety of shifts as well as holidays and weekends.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

Must have a valid License/Certificate in your field of expertise;

Excellent communication skills;

A friendly and nurturing personality

HUMAN RESOURCE COORDINATOR

This person supports the Human Resource (HR) Team with recruiting, payroll and general HR Duties. He/she assists with timely and efficient processing within the department for the benefit of all team members.

DUTIES & REQUIREMENTS:

Helps to maintain HR files

Ensure data integrity in the Human Capital Management System

Maintain team members files in alphabetical order and up to date at all times with the most current date in front of each file

Maintain record of uniforms, ID cards, badges, handbooks, etc. issued to managers/team members

Assist in the ordering, receiving, issuing and recording of uniforms for all departments/employees

Maintain record/file of all outgoing correspondence (letters, memos, faxes)

Provide information on benefits and other related matters to team members as required

Assist in team member benefits administration process as assigned

Assist in the preparation of the monthly department report

Coordinate various steps of interview process on all open positions; includes candidate correspondence via email and telephone, hosting candidates when in the office, and following up with candidates post – interview

Act as a point of contact for candidates

Recruiting research, as necessary

Assist with logistics for company events

Complete other ad hoc projects as necessary

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor’s degree in Human Resource Management or equivalent discipline;

Proficient in Microsoft Suite of applications

Strong communication skills, verbal and written;

Reliability and an excellent attendance record required

Excellent follow through skills;

Highly organized with an eye for processes, and strong attention to detail

If successful a clean Police Record will be required. Interested persons should submit their applications by 16 August 2019 with curriculum vitae via email to:

The Recruitment and Compliance Specialist

Sandals Grenada

recruitsls@grp.sandals.com

NB: Please enter “Name of Position” in the subject field in the email for consideration. We thank all applicants for their interest but only short listed candidates will be contacted.